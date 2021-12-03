Authorities Announce 14 Arrests For Smash-And-Grab Robberies. All Are Out Of Custody

Los Angeles Police Department officials announced several arrests Thursday after the city saw nearly a dozen robberies in mid-to-late November.

Authorities said fourteen people were arrested after being linked to 11 smash-and-grab robberies between Nov. 18 and 28, but all are now out of custody, The Associated Press reported. Most who were released bailed out or met no-bail criteria.

Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti suggested an end a no-bail policy for select defendants during a news conference Thursday in an attempt to prevent overcrowding in Los Angeles County jails, according to AP.

“We need the help of our criminal justice system, of our judges, of our jailers,” Garcetti told reporters, according to AP. “We have opened up a lot of the city because we’re in a better place with COVID. We should be able to also open up our jails, and we should be able to have judges that put people behind those bars.” (RELATED: ‘Smash-And-Grab’ Thieves Brazenly Loot Jewelry Store In San Jose Mall)



California ended a statewide policy last year that imposed a $0 bail for misdemeanors as well as lower-level felonies, but the city kept it in place within the LA County Superior Court system, AP reported.

The robberies cost at least $338,000 in stolen goods and $40,000 in property damage at various stores across Los Angeles as law enforcement continues to look out for more outstanding suspects, LAPD Chief Michel Moore told reporters Thursday.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department and District Attorney Gascón’s office and both declined to comment.

“Our office has been collaborating with multiple law enforcement agencies and once all the evidence has been gathered, we will review the cases to determine what criminal charges should be filed,” said special advisor to Gascón Alex Bastian, according to AP. “These brazen acts hurt all of us: retailers, employees and customers alike.”

In November, San Francisco saw similar incidents after approximately 100 thieves made a smash-and-grab mass robbery at a Bay Area Nordstrom store, resulting in at least $125,000 in stolen merchandise, AP reported.