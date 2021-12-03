Bone Thugs-N-Harmony And Three 6 Mafia Get In A Brawl In Insane Viral Video

Members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia duked it out during a recent music event.

According to BroBible, all hell broke loose when Bizzy Bone got upset with Three 6 Mafia talking trash during a Verzuz music event.

He threw his microphone and fans were off to the races! Watch the insane situation unfold below.

Wowwwwwww Bizzy what are you doing #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/uTjfZ6mOnL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 3, 2021

I haven’t heard about Bone Thugs-N-Harmony or Three 6 Mafia in a long time, but things must not be going well if this is what they’re up to in 2021!

Both groups used to be huge in the music world. While they’re still popular, it would seem like they’ve fallen a bit.

There’s a big difference between dropping hits and brawling on stage in front of passionate fans. The latter isn’t what you’re hoping for!

You’re not hoping for that at all.

Having said that, I did enjoy the mic throw. He showed no hesitation, which I can respect. Other than that, it was an absolute disaster all the way around.