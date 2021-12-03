Brian Kelly Appears To Fake Having An Accent While Addressing LSU Fans

It appears LSU football coach Brian Kelly faked an accent while speaking to a crowd of fans.

Kelly left Notre Dame for Baton Rouge, and it's one of the biggest coaching hires in recent memory. There's no doubt a lot of energy has been injected into the Tigers.

Having said that, it looks like Kelly might be embracing it too much. While speaking to LSU fans, his voice appeared to be noticeably different.

This man is really faking a Southern accent 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7zl4iiDymY — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2021

To make matters more interesting, Jeff Darlington broke down the way Kelly said “family” when addressing Notre Dame players and then how he said it while talking to people in Baton Rouge.

There’s no question that there’s a huge difference. Watch the video analyzing the differences below.

I decided to go super investigatory. Here’s Brian Kelly saying “family” two days ago at Notre Dame… and Brian Kelly saying “family” today at LSU. Some of my best work. pic.twitter.com/JTzuIA2s2n — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 3, 2021

Does anyone think he’s not tweaking his voice? I’m not sure anyone is going to take that stand after seeing the video evidence.

He’s obviously changing his voice! Again, listen to the differences in the video from Darlington if you don’t believe me.

Brian Kelly after two days at LSU pic.twitter.com/50oXBHBm0u — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 3, 2021

Faking an accident has to be one of the top five stupidest things you can do after accepting a new job. One, you’re not going to fool anyone. Two, you’re going to get roasted to the high heavens, which is exactly what’s happening to Kelly on Twitter at this very moment.

Brian Kelly steps foot in Louisana pic.twitter.com/TzlGAA9FDY — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 3, 2021

We all knew Kelly’s time with LSU would produce some great content, but I’m not sure anyone knew we’d be off to this hot of a start.