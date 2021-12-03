Student Stabbed To Death By Attacker, Suspect Taken Into Custody Near Central Park

A Columbia University student was stabbed to death near Central Park and another was wounded Thursday night, according to CBS New York.

Davide Giri, 30, was stabbed in the stomach at around 11 P.M near the park. Authorities found him and was rushed to the hospital but later died, CBS New York reported. A second victim was also stabbed in the stomach nearly 15 minutes later but did not sustain life-threatening injuries. The suspect did not personally know any of the victims.

Law enforcement sources identified the suspect as 25-year-old Vincent Pinkney, a suspected gang member who carries 16 prior arrests and was out on parole, CBS New York reported, but the Daily Caller was not able to independently confirm this information. (RELATED: Apparently Random Stabbing Part Of Huge Surge In NYC Subway Crime)



BREAKING: Cops say a 30yo @Columbia student was fatally stabbed by Morningside Park last night in an unprovoked attack. The 25yo suspect is now in custody. Police allege he also stabbed a 27yo tourist 15 min after & tried to hurt a 3rd victim but they caught him. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/rrJkVFIop2 — John Dias (@JohnBDias) December 3, 2021

Columbia University President Lee Bollinger spoke on the news, noting the stabbing was “unspeakably sad and deeply shocking.”

“The University is working closely with NYPD to learn more details of the attack and, of course, we will keep you updated as we learn more,” Bollinger’s statement read, according to CBS New York. “These are moments when being in a community really matters. I, therefore, encourage you to seek out and be with others, who will need you as much as you need them. ”

Robberies in New York City have increased in November, with a 24% rise from the same time period in 2020 as well as a 53% increase in grand larceny, according to NYPD data. The murder rate in New York City increased by 44% in 2020, according to the New York Post.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.