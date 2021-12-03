The Cowboys Beating The Saints Gets Big TV Ratings

The Cowboys beating the Saints 27-27 Thursday night put up some big TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Dak Prescott and the Cowboys earning a huge win over the Saints averaged 11.33 million viewers in the early data on Fox. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to it being a live sporting event, the final viewership number will be higher.

As I’ve said too many times to count this season, another primetime game has come and gone and put up monster ratings along the way.

At this point, you’d have to be lying to sit there and say that business isn’t booming for the NFL. Fan’s can’t get enough and the numbers reflect that fact.

Of course, the Cowboys playing certainly helped the league get some big numbers. Whenever Dallas is involved in anything, people pay attention.

They’re a global brand with fans spread out all over the country. So, it makes perfect sense they’d put up big ratings.

It should be fun to see how many more games generate monster ratings the rest of the way. I’m sure we’re not done seeing big numbers just yet!