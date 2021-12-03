Demi Lovato Is Done With ‘California Sober,’ Says ‘Sober Sober Is The Only Way’

Demi Lovato’s done with being “California sober” and took to Instagram to explain to fans that being “sober sober is the only way to be” following a near-fatal overdose.

“I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” the 29-year-old pop singer wrote on social media. The comments were noted by the Los Angeles Times in piece published Friday. The term “California sober” refers to Lovato using marijuana and occasionally having a drink to have as much of a substance-free lifestyle as possible without cutting it out entirely. (RELATED: ‘Today Is My Miracle Day’: Demi Lovato Thanks God For Giving Her ‘Strength To Fight Through My Darkest Times’)

“Sober sober is the only way to be,” Demi added. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

Demi via Instagram story (ddlovato) pic.twitter.com/loaFlJ5foY — Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) December 2, 2021

The message was on a black background with no further explanation as to why the post was made.

The “Sober” hitmaker previously announced that to deal with sobriety the singer was treating it like a person who was dealing with an eating disorder would. Not completely restricting all substances, but instead, allowing for some in smaller amounts, Glamour reported.

“I’m living one side of my life completely legalizing and this other side following a program that’s telling me if I slip up, I’m going to die,” the “Heart Attack” hitmaker added, noting the success she was having with an eating disorder by giving herself permission to eat without shame.

Lovato revealed in a documentary about how she had suffered “three strokes” and a “heart attack” following a near-fatal overdose in 2018.

“I had three strokes,” Demi said. “I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes.”

“I crossed a line that I had never crossed,” the singer added.

As previously reported, the “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker had to be hospitalized for two weeks in July 2018 after Lovato nearly died from a drug overdose.