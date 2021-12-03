George Clooney Says He Was Once Offered ‘$35 Million For One Day’s Work’ But Turned It Down

George Clooney said he was once offered “$35 million for one day’s work” to do a commercial for an airline and explained why he decided to turn it down.

During the 60-year-old actor’s interview with the Guardian, he was asked if he had gotten to a point yet in his life where he decided that he had “enough money,” the outlet reported in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Report: George Clooney’s Wife ‘Furious’ After Scooter Accident Lands Him In Hospital)

“Well, yeah,” Clooney replied. “I was offered $35m for one day’s work for an airline commercial, but I talked to Amal [Clooney, his wife, a human rights lawyer] about it and we decided it’s not worth it.” (RELATED: Actor George Clooney Gave Each Of His 14 Best Friends $1 Million)

George Clooney Declined $35M ‘for One Day’s Work’ to Do Ad: Amal and I ‘Decided It’s Not Worth It’ https://t.co/3mnN6S26JK — People (@people) December 3, 2021

“It was [associated with] a country that, although it’s an ally, is questionable at times,” the “Ocean’s Eleven” star continued. “And so I thought: ‘Well, if it takes a minute’s sleep away from me, it’s not worth it.'”

The “ER” star, who shares twins with his wife Amal, admitted to doing less acting work these days so they can live their lives.

“In general, there just aren’t that many great parts – and, look, I don’t have to act,” George shared. “My wife and I had this conversation when I turned 60 this summer. I said: ‘I can still bounce around pretty good, and we both love what we do. But we gotta make sure we don’t book ourselves silly.’ So, part of it is just us making sure we live our lives.”

At one point, he opened up about how they aren’t like others in Hollywood with lots of nannies and said during the pandemic it was just the two of them, with him washing laundry and dishes all day.

“We don’t, because it’s so important to Amal [to be involved],” Clooney shared. “We have a nanny four days a week and the rest of the time it’s just us. And during lockdown it was just us – for a full year! I felt like my mother in 1964, doing dishes and six loads of laundry a day.”