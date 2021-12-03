Johnny Manziel Resurfaces To Sign ‘Rehab Is For Quitters’ Shirt

Johnny Manziel has been spotted in public doing something that will surprise nobody.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner has been keeping a pretty low profile over the past year, and it feels like it's pretty rare to hear about him these days.

Well, he’s back to moving the needle! In a photo tweeted by @OldRowSports, the former football superstar signed a guy’s “Rehab is for Quitters” shirt.

You can check out the hilarious photo below.

I’m glad to see Manziel is still living his best life. He hasn’t changed a bit, and you just love to see it!

He might not be out there raging anymore, but he’s clearly very self-aware. If he wasn’t, he wouldn’t have signed a “Rehab is for Quitters” shirt, which is simply golden content.

In case you want to feel very old, it’s been nine years since Manziel won the Heisman. It’s been nine years! Feels like it was just yesterday he was setting college football on fire.

Never change, Johnny! Never change!