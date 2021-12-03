Man Arrested In Death Of Music Legend Clarence Avant’s Wife After Being Shot Following Home Invasion Robbery

A man was arrested in the death of music legend Clarence Avant’s wife, Jacqueline Avant, after she was shot during a home invasion robbery at their Beverly Hills home.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it has arrested Aariel Maynor, a 29-year-old man, who was taken into custody following a burglary at a separate residence, the Associated Press reported in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: 12-Year-Old Shoots Home Intruders, Kills One)

Authorities said that an AR-15 rifle recovered at that home is believed to have been used in the fatal shooting of the legendary music executive’s wife, according to the report.

Breaking: Jacqueline Avant, the wife of legendary music producer Clarence Avant, was shot and killed during a home invasion Beverly Hills early Wednesday morning, a source familiar with the case told The Times.https://t.co/ymQF8yjbcP — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 1, 2021

Maynor, who was on parole, will be booked into jail, after he’s been treated for a gunshot wound to his foot that he reportedly accidentally gave himself with the gun, police said. (RELATED: ‘Put The Smackdown On This Crime’: Ritzy Neighborhood Files To Separate From Atlanta Over Massive Crime Spike)

At this time, authorities said they do not believe there are any other suspects involved in the shooting and home invasion robbery.

The report noted that Maynor’s previous felony convictions include, robbery, grand theft and assault.

Police responded to shooting call at the 90-year-old legendary music executive’s home with his wife of 54 years. The two were home together when someone reportedly broke into their home and opened fire, hitting Jacqueline, TMZ reported. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Clarence was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.