Maryland Basketball Coach Mark Turgeon Leaves The Program

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - JANUARY 30: Head coach Mark Turgeon of the Maryland Terrapins looks on against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Xfinity Center on January 30, 2020 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Mark Tuergeon is no longer the basketball coach at Maryland.

After a 5-3 start through eight games to open the 2021 season, Turgeon and the team have made the “mutual decision” to go their separate ways. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“In a mutual decision, Maryland Athletics announced that Mark Turgeon is stepping down as the head coach for the men’s basketball program,” the program announced Friday afternoon.

I can’t believe Maryland and Turgeon have split. I’d love to know just how “mutual” this decision truly was.

My early belief is that it might not be as mutually agreed on as they want us to believe.

More than anything, this decision to get rid of Turgeon looks like another case of a fanbase and program being delusional.

Since taking over the Terrapins, Turgeon has never won less than 17 games in a single season, and while last season wasn’t great, they still made the tournament.

During the 2019-2020 season, Maryland was 24-7. Now, he’s out of a job. None of this makes sense.

I’ll be fascinated to see who Maryland lands as their next head coach. Something tells me they will regret this decision.