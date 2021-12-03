Maryland Basketball Coach Mark Turgeon Leaves The Program

Mark Tuergeon is no longer the basketball coach at Maryland.

After a 5-3 start through eight games to open the 2021 season, Turgeon and the team have made the "mutual decision" to go their separate ways.

“In a mutual decision, Maryland Athletics announced that Mark Turgeon is stepping down as the head coach for the men’s basketball program,” the program announced Friday afternoon.

Maryland Athletics and Mark Turgeon mutually agree to part ways. https://t.co/gJqELsJb1J — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) December 3, 2021

I can’t believe Maryland and Turgeon have split. I’d love to know just how “mutual” this decision truly was.

My early belief is that it might not be as mutually agreed on as they want us to believe.

Maryland is parting ways with Mark Turgeon, school announced. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 3, 2021

More than anything, this decision to get rid of Turgeon looks like another case of a fanbase and program being delusional.

Since taking over the Terrapins, Turgeon has never won less than 17 games in a single season, and while last season wasn’t great, they still made the tournament.

During the 2019-2020 season, Maryland was 24-7. Now, he’s out of a job. None of this makes sense.

Mark Turgeon took Maryland to the NCAA tourney five of the last six seasons and the Terps tied for Big Ten regular-season title two years ago — so would have been six of the last seven. But Terps fan base wanted more than just one Sweet 16. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 3, 2021

I’ll be fascinated to see who Maryland lands as their next head coach. Something tells me they will regret this decision.