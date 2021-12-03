The Memphis Grizzlies Beat The Thunder 152-79, Set League Record For Largest Margin Of Victory

The Memphis Grizzlies put a record beatdown Thursday night on the Thunder.

The Grizzlies beat OKC 152-79, and the 73-point margin of victory is the largest in the history of the league, according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that correctly. The Grizzlies beat a team by 73 points! At one point, Memphis was up by as much as 78!

How the hell does an NBA team lose by 73 points? That shouldn’t ever happen. Even the worst team in the league should never lose by that much.

No matter how bad you are, your entire roster is still full of NBA players and the talent gap isn’t this big.

There’s a ton of parity in basketball, and there’s simply no excuse for losing by 73. OKC players should be embarrassed and humiliated by this outcome.

If I was getting paid millions of dollars to play basketball and lost by 73 points, I might just retire on the spot.

That might be a curtain call for me.

What an absolutely humiliating experience for OKC and their fans. They might want to just forfeit a few upcoming games so they can get some extra practice in.

I’m simply at a loss for words right now. It’s that mind-boggling of a situation.