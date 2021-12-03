Watch The Latest Trailer For ‘1883’ With Tim McGraw And Sam Elliott

Another trailer has dropped for “1883,” and it looks like the show will be very dark.

The highly-anticipated “Yellowstone” prequel with Tim McGraw and Sam Elliott premieres December 19 on Paramount+, and it’ll tell the story of how the Duttons ended up in Montana. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Stuns With Major Reveal About Jamie And Garrett In ‘Under A Blanket Of Red’)

Judging from the latest preview, there’s going to be a ton of blood spilled along the way. Give it a watch below.

Does “1883” look awesome or does “1883” look awesome? I think the answer to that is an overwhelming yes. It looks absolutely outstanding.

How could anyone watch a preview for this show and not want to pick up a gun and do battle?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1883 Official (@1883official)

Plus, the cast is absolutely loaded. Eliott, McGraw and Billy Bob Thorton look outstanding, Faith Hill is great and I’m sure Isabel May will also live up to the hype.

No matter how you slice it, Taylor Sheridan is a damn genius and it looks like he’s about to have another monster hit on his hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1883 Official (@1883official)

December 19 needs to get here as fast as possible because it looks like it’s going to be one hell of an awesome show.