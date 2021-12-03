Notre Dame Officially Announces Marcus Freeman As The New Head Coach Of The Fighting Irish

Marcus Freeman is officially the head football coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

After days of speculation that the former ND DC would be taking the job after Brian Kelly’s exit, the Fighting Irish announced his hiring Friday morning. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Contract details aren’t known at this time, but you can bet he’s getting paid a substantial amount of money.

𝗜𝗧’𝗦 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟. Please join us in welcoming @Marcus_Freeman1 as the 30th head coach of Notre Dame Football!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/PVaPuPhukp — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 3, 2021

While I’m not a Notre Dame fan, I do know plenty of them, and they’re all very excited about Freeman’s ascension to the head coaching position.

He’s young, passionate and seems to be a great fit for the culture the Fighting Irish are trying to cultivate and maintain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball)

Furthermore, his hiring should keep most of Notre Dame’s recruiting class together and a lot of assistants will likely hang around.

While it’s impossible to know for sure how he’ll do until he gets a full season under his belt, the early indications seem to be that this is a big win for Notre Dame.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Freeman taking over the Fighting Irish!