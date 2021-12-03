Watch Every New Episode Of ‘The David Hookstead Show’ From This Week

It’s Friday and that means another week of “The David Hookstead Show” is in the books.

This week, we had so many different tech errors that I don’t even know where to start, but we found a way to rebound! It’s not how you start. It’s all about how you finish.

On our two episodes this week, I interviewed “Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes and talked about Bill Burr taking a stand against cancel culture.

You can check out both episodes below.

November 30: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Talks Season Four, Kayce’s Story Arc And The Show’s Ending

December 2: Bill Burr Rips People Trying To Cancel Comedy, Brian Kelly’s Goodbye Speech To His Notre Dame Players Is Comically Short, Georgia Is A Heavy Favorite To Win The National Title, Every Wisconsin Defensive Starter Wins All-Big Ten Honors, ‘Yellowstone’ Continues To Put Up Huge TV Ratings And ‘Stranger Things’ Star Opens Up About Season 4

Thanks for tuning in for another week of “The David Hookstead Show” and thanks for bearing with me through all the issues. Life can be unpredictable, and I think that’s a lesson we’ve all learned over the past few years.

Make sure to check back Saturday morning for my college football conference championship weekend special!