Doocy Asks Biden Why He Sounds So Sick. Biden Starts Talking About Kissing Grandkids

When asked why he sounds so sick, President Joe Biden began talking about kissing grandkids Friday.

“First of all, Mr. President, your voice sounds a little different, are you OK?” Fox News’ Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked.

“I’m okay, I have a test everyday to see, a COVID test,” said Biden, who sounds congested. “What I have is a one-and-a-half-year-old grandson who had a cold who likes to kiss his Pop. And kissing my, uh, anyways. So, it’s just a cold.”

WATCH:

Joe Biden is asked why he sounds so sick: “I have a 1 & 1/2-year-old grandson who has a cold who likes to kiss his pop. He’d be kissing my, anyway…But it’s just a cold.” pic.twitter.com/rZPbYNBBAc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 3, 2021

Biden gave an address Friday, discussing the November jobs report but briefly turning away from the microphone to cough into his hand, according to CNN. (RELATED: Medical Experts Are Unsure Why Biden Thinks 98% Of Americans Need To Be Vaccinated)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “older adults are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19. Getting very sick means that older adults with COVID-19 might need hospitalization, intensive care, or a ventilator to help them breathe, or they might even die. The risk increases for people in their 50s and increases in 60s, 70s, and 80s.”

Biden is fully vaccinated.