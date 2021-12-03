‘My Question Was About Xi’: Doocy Confronts Psaki On Chinese Dictator’s Influence In COVID Origins

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy pushed back against the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday when she appeared to deflect a question related to the Chinese President Xi Jinping and the origins of COVID-19.

“Since President Biden had a call with Xi, and on that call we know that he did not press him to help with the COVID origins investigations because you said that Xi just understands he’s supposed to be transparent,” said Doocy.

“In the two plus weeks since, has he helped and has he been transparent?” Doocy asked Psaki.

“I don’t believe that’s exactly what I said,” Psaki responded, “I believe what I said is that we have pressed for this repeatedly, we will continue to, and will continue to do that at a range of levels.”

“I don’t, unfortunately, have any updates on the participation or the willingness of the Chinese to add and provide additional data,” Psaki said before referring to a question from the previous day about retail theft and crime. (RELATED: Psaki Blames Americans For Biden’s Failure To Shut Down COVID When Pressed By Doocy)

“Can I provide one other update to you, since you asked me about crime yesterday,” Psaki asked

“About crime? My question was about about Xi?,” Doocy asked.

“Well, you asked me about crime yesterday, so I was going to give you a little extra information. I followed up for you!” Psaki replied.

Psaki went on to state that federal law enforcement was working to quell petty theft in cities like Los Angeles in collaboration with local law enforcement.

The call between Biden and Xi on Nov. 16 saw Biden talk through a range of issues from China’s aggression towards the country of Taiwan and surrounding areas, to the human rights abuses within China however, nothing major came from the talk.