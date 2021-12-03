Watch The Trailer For The Upcoming Prime Video Series ‘Reacher’

Prime Video’s new series “Reacher” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The series with Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher is based on the books from Lee Child, which were also turned into a pair of movies with Tom Cruise.

Now, Amazon is taking a crack at the legendary series about Reacher hunting down bad guys, and it looks pretty interesting.

Give the trailer a watch below.

Most notably, the trailer for “Reacher” paints a hell of a more lighthearted vibe than the movies with Cruise.

The movies with Cruise were relatively serious and dark. “Reacher” appears to be way more mellow and funny.

I’m not saying that because it’s necessarily a bad thing. I’m saying it because that’s simply how it appears.

What I will say is that anyone who watched Ritchson in “Blue Mountain State” knows he’s a funny guy and can steal a scene.

He was hands down the best part about that show, and he’s now taking his talents to Amazon.

What are you hoping to see in the new adaptation of #Reacher on Amazon TV? pic.twitter.com/ilj7wSbjsM — Jack Reacher Books (@LeeChildReacher) January 15, 2021

It should be interesting to see how it all shakes out. You can catch “Reacher” starting February 4!