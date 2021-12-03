Saints QB Taysom Hill Throws Four Interceptions Against The Cowboys

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill didn’t play well during a 27-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Hill got the starting nod Thursday night against Dallas as New Orleans tried to shake things up, but it wasn’t pretty. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hillthrew an embarrassing four interceptions in the losing effort. He also threw two touchdowns, passed for 264 yards and rushed for 101 yards.

So, if you look past the fact he threw four picks, it wasn’t the worst game possible!

Honestly, there’s been a ton of chatter about whether or not Hill can be a legit quarterback in the NFL. Well, after throwing four interceptions Thursday night against the Cowboys, I think people are going to quickly fall into the camp that he’s not.

Every quarterback turns the ball over from time to time. It’s just part of the game.

Taysom Hill living up to those Tim Tebow comparisons pic.twitter.com/nBuzJJ2Feg — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 3, 2021

However, throwing four interceptions is never acceptable. I don’t care how bad your line or receivers might be. There’s never an excuse for turning the ball over at that rate.

The Saints needed to find out whether or not Hill could be the guy down the road, and it looks like they got their answer Thursday night. The answer is an overwhelming no!