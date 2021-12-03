Packing More Than Just Toys: Santa Receives Concealed Carry Permit

Santa Claus visited El Paso County, Colorado, weeks early this year to apply for a concealed handgun permit from the local sheriff’s office.

Guess who came in to receive his Concealed Handgun Permit today? 🎅 Did you know the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has issued 49,750 Concealed Handgun Permits with another 2,560 awaiting to be issued? For more info please visit our website: https://t.co/AbGrPigOUZ pic.twitter.com/ELmffXcfjA — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 3, 2021

“Guess who came in to receive his Concealed Handgun Permit today?” the county sheriff’s office tweeted with a Santa emoji. “Did you know the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has issued 49,750 Concealed Handgun Permits with another 2,560 awaiting to be issued?”

The tweet included a photo of Santa Claus sitting at a desk at the sheriff’s office with an administrative worker on the other side. Santa appeared to be filling out a concealed handgun permit application. The tweet encouraged readers to visit the sheriff’s office website for more information. (RELATED: Biden Puts His Faith In Santa Claus As Supply Chain Woes Drag Down America)

Santa doesn’t just carry toys in his sack, he packin’ heat. https://t.co/Ug0kAGIIhs — Josh Helmuth KRDO (@Jhelmuth) December 3, 2021

The tweet received an immediate influx of comments. Josh Helmuth, a Colorado news anchor, wrote “Santa doesn’t just carry toys in his sack, he packin’ heat.”

you better watch out / You better watch out / You Better Watch Out / YOU BETTER WATCH OUT https://t.co/xf9gquic0e — Kelly Weill (@KELLYWEILL) December 3, 2021

“you better watch out / You better watch out / You Better Watch Out / YOU BETTER WATCH OUT,” Daily Beast reported Kelly Weill tweeted.

Be good for goodness sake. https://t.co/JzPnqB8DxS — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) December 3, 2021

“Be good for goodness sake,” commented Steve Staeger, a reporter for NBC 9.

“wh…who’s Santa tryna shoot?” wrote Kate Singh, a producer for Fox 21 News.

Colorado is a “shall issue” state, meaning that the state’s sheriffs are generally obligated to give a concealed carry handgun permit to anyone who meets the law’s basic requirements, according to the Giffords Law Center.

