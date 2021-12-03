Superstar Rapper Cardi B Announces She’s Joining Playboy Family

Cardi B definitely got everyone’s attention when she announced her dream had come true after being named Playboy magazine’s first ever creative director in residence.

“Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it’s ME!!!” the 29-year-old rapper shared on Instagram. The comments were noted by Billboard magazine in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Cardi B Defends Choosing Kylie Jenner For New Music Video After Fans Start A Petition To Remove Her)

“Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know y’all are going to love what we put together,” she added. “I’m startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!! We’re going to have soooooo much fun.” (RELATED: Cardi B Rants About Taxes And The IRS In Incredible Video)

Playboy commented on her post and said “welcome to the family.”

In a press release shared with People, the “WAP” hitmaker talked about how “Centerfold” would be a “safe” platform where up-and-coming creatives can embrace their “sexuality.”

“They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality,” the superstar performer shared. “And they deserve to own their future. This is what Centerfold is all about. For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things, come join me.”

I can’t believe I’m the creative director at playboy!!! Soooo much things I want to do!Which artist would y’all love to see on some sexy shit on the cover of playboy? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 2, 2021

Later, Cardi B told fans not to expect to see her in the pages of the gentlemen magazine anytime soon or at all, after she revealed plans for “some sexy shit on the cover of Playboy,” the outlet noted.

The superstar previously made headlines when she said she likes “justice” but also likes “popping” her “pussy” after being named Billboard’s 2020 Woman of the Year.