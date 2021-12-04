Alabama Dominates Georgia To Win The SEC

Alabama destroyed Georgia 41-24 Saturday night to win the SEC.

Coming into the game, nobody gave Alabama a chance to upset the Bulldogs. Nobody other than me and Crimson Tide fans thought it could be done. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, I told everyone who would listen that Alabama had a shot to win.

Called it. Every “expert” in the media claimed Alabama had no shot against Georgia. You know who did? Me. Feed me your tears, Bulldogs fans. Feed me your tears! Once again, Hookstead is right! https://t.co/A3HOCBviGZ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 5, 2021

Not only did Alabama beat the living hell out of Georgia, but they looked miles better. It didn’t even look like the two teams belonged on the field together.

BRYCE YOUNG IS UNSTOPPABLE. 326 YDs & 3 TDs in the first half 😤 (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/5YRHXgKLgM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 4, 2021

The Bulldogs looked like a JV squad compared to Nick Saban’s team. Whoever could have predicted Georgia wouldn’t dominate?

Oh, I did!

Alabama is going to win the SEC and Wisconsin is headed to the Big Ten title game. You can hate all you want, but as usual, I’ll be correct. Bookmark this tweet and remember it in December. pic.twitter.com/gGEdxUFY74 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 13, 2021

Does Georgia even deserve to make the playoff at this point? I mean, they got destroyed by the first real team they played all season and their schedule was a joke.

Bryce Young opens the second half with a DIME to Jameson Williams 🎯 (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/JVLK5SNSEF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 4, 2021

Should they really get in over 11-1 Notre Dame? I’m not sold on that argument at all.

Notre Dame has the #24 SOS with their only loss to a CFP team. Georgia has the #49 SOS with their only loss to a CFP team. 🤔🤔🤔 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 5, 2021

What an epic night for Alabama and Nick Saban. Next time, you should all listen to me when I guarantee a team will be in the fight.