Alabama Dominates Georgia To Win The SEC

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Alabama destroyed Georgia 41-24 Saturday night to win the SEC.

Coming into the game, nobody gave Alabama a chance to upset the Bulldogs. Nobody other than me and Crimson Tide fans thought it could be done. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, I told everyone who would listen that Alabama had a shot to win.

Not only did Alabama beat the living hell out of Georgia, but they looked miles better. It didn’t even look like the two teams belonged on the field together.

The Bulldogs looked like a JV squad compared to Nick Saban’s team. Whoever could have predicted Georgia wouldn’t dominate?

Oh, I did!

Does Georgia even deserve to make the playoff at this point? I mean, they got destroyed by the first real team they played all season and their schedule was a joke.

Should they really get in over 11-1 Notre Dame? I’m not sold on that argument at all.

What an epic night for Alabama and Nick Saban. Next time, you should all listen to me when I guarantee a team will be in the fight.