Dana White Reveals He No Longer Has COVID-19, Says ‘Thank You, Dr. Joe Rogan’

UFC president Dana White is doing much better after testing positive for COVID-19.

The sports mogul recently revealed that his entire family tested positive for the virus, but he’s now in the clear. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only is he in the clear, but he gave Joe Rogan a shoutout for his advice.

Dana White reveals he has COVID on the Jim Rome podcast, and says he hit up Joe Rogan for advice, and after a couple of days feels great. — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) December 1, 2021

“I feel incredible! Today is day five since testing positive for COVID, and [Friday at 9 AM], I tested negative for COVID. Thank you, Dr. Joe Rogan,” White told TMZ during a Friday interview.

You can watch his full comments below.

People aren’t going to like these comments at all from White, which is honestly just sad. As I’ve said before, if your reaction upon hearing someone is sick is anything other than wishing them well, you need help.

Yet, if anyone says they listen to Joe Rogan’s advice on beating COVID-19, they get ripped to shreds. Don’t believe me?

Look at how Aaron Rodgers was treated when he revealed he was talking with Rogan about beating COVID-19.

Aaron Rodgers says he’s listening to Joe Rogan’s advice on how to battle COVID-19 and he’s also taking Ivermectin. Prepare for media heads to explode. pic.twitter.com/DXjGJrwif6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 5, 2021

Most importantly, White appears to be just fine, which is the only thing that really matters. He’s an awesome guy, and UFC fans everywhere were pulling for him when it was revealed he tested positive.

Now, he’s back to 100% and ready to roll.

You just love to see it!