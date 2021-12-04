Ole Miss Football Coach Lane Kiffin Agrees To An Extension

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is sticking with the Rebels.

The program announced Saturday night that the Rebels and Kiffin have agreed to a contract extension after completing a 10-2 regular season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Salary details weren’t released, but you can bet Kiffin is getting a nice chunk of change to stick around in Oxford.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

This is a great move by the Rebels. Kiffin is a hell of a coach, an offensive genius and he just put together one hell of an impressive season.

Solid coaches at the college level are rare. When you find one, you do whatever is necessary to lock them up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

After going 10-2 in his second year with the Rebels, the school has clearly seen enough to commit to him for the foreseeable future.

Seeing as how passionate Ole Miss fans are about their program, I have no doubt at all that they’re going to be very happy about Kiffin not leaving.

They love the Rebels and deserve to have a great team, and Kiffin is in the process of building them up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

The future is bright in Oxford. I can promise you that much!