PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs A Huge Rivalry Win Over Marquette

Wisconsin needs a huge Saturday win over Marquette.

Right now, the Badgers are 6-1 and we're coming off big wins over Georgia Tech, Houston, St. Mary's and Texas A&M.

To say we’re rolling would be an understatement.

Now, we’re going to take the floor at the Kohl Center against a very solid and scrappy 7-1 Marquette squad. This game is for bragging rights in the state, and I don’t intend on losing.

If you want to be the best, you have to go up against great competition and win. It’s that simple and right now, Marquette represents our next roadblock.

While I respect the Golden Eagles, I don’t fear them at all. As long as Johnny Davis and Brad Davison are balling, we can compete and beat anyone.

Marquette is about to find that out today.

If we get to 7-1, it’ll be impossible for the rest of the country to continue to ignore us. We made some noise when we won the Maui Invitational, but getting through the first weekend of December with only one loss would be huge.

So, let’s get the job done. Tune in at 12:30 EST on Fox to watch all the chaos unfold!