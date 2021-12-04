REPORT: Ohio State Phenom Quarterback Quinn Ewers Is Transferring

Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers is reportedly transferring.

Ewers left high school early and enrolled at OSU a few weeks before the season started, but his time in Columbus has come to an end, according to Pete Thamel. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s going to transfer, and his likely landing spot is somewhere in Texas.

Sources: Top-ranked 2021 quarterback Quinn Ewers has informed Ohio State that he’s entering the transfer portal. Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech are among the considerations for his next stop. https://t.co/SLZdtGIyNp — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 3, 2021

This is absolutely massive news out of Columbus and the Big Ten. I’m not sure anyone saw this coming. Ewers was supposed to be the future in Columbus, but C.J. Stroud simply turned out to be too good.

With Ewers hoping to continue to cash in on NIL deals and build his chances at the NFL, he needs to see the field.

Right now, that’s simply not going to happen as long as Stroud is at OSU.

Quinn Ewers in his one year at Ohio State: College snaps: 2 NIL contracts: $3 million — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 4, 2021

The good news for Ewers is that plenty of schools will come calling. He was the top QB in his class and many experts view him as the best QB since at least Trevor Lawrence.

There’s no doubt at all that plenty of major programs will pick up the phone to gauge his interest and he’ll likely be suiting up for another powerhouse in 2022.

Wherever Ewers decides to go, he’s expected to attempt to lure some talent with him, per a source. Ewers has connections with a lot of top players in Texas in the class of 2022, his original high school class. https://t.co/yV4vppzYo5 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 4, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest updates on Ewers as we have them.