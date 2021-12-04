Saturday Is An Amazing Day Of College Football And Conference Championship Games

Saturday is an awesome day of college football.

Today is conference championship Saturday, and I couldn’t be more excited if I tried. We just capped off an awesome regular season and it’s now time to crown some conference champs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Today, we have Alabama/Georgia, Baylor/Oklahoma State, Utah State/San Diego State, Appalachian State/Louisiana, Houston/Cincinnati, Michigan/Iowa and Pittsburgh/Wake Forest.

After reading that lineup of games, you better be ready to run through a damn wall.

Today, all these teams will fight for their place in history. Half will be crowned conference champions. The other half will be swept in the trash bin of history.

The stakes couldn’t be any higher, and I couldn’t be more excited if my life depended on it. This is what we spend all season preparing for, and it’s finally here!

So, I hope your grill is hot, the beer is cold and all your friends are with you. I’m heading out to meet the crew at the bar, and I can promise the beers will be flowing. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank! Let’s have ourselves a day!