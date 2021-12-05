Alabama, Michigan, Georgia And Cincinnati Make The College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff field is set in stone.

The committee announced Sunday afternoon that Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati will be the four teams playing for a national title this season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The semi-finals are (1) Alabama vs. (4) Cincy and (2) Michigan vs. (3) Georgia.

There is obviously a ton to talk about here, but for the most part, I think these are the four teams people expected to make the field after Saturday night wrapped up.

Alabama dog walked Georgia in the SEC title game, Michigan destroyed Iowa to win the Big Ten and Cincy won the AAC over Houston.

The only real question was whether or not there’d be much debate between Georgia and Notre Dame, and the Fighting Irish clearly didn’t win that fight.

Georgia’s entire season was a joke. The Bulldogs were complete frauds. They didn’t play a single team that had at least 10 wins or was a legit playoff contender. Their best win was over Kentucky! Georgia finally plays a good team in Alabama and gets taken to the woodshed. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 5, 2021

While we still have a lot of time to break down the action before the games happen on December 31, my early feeling is that we’re going to watch Alabama and Michigan play in the national title game.

The Crimson Tide are going to destroy Cincy and I’m not sold on the idea Georgia can beat Michigan. Again, we still have a lot of time to figure it out, but that’s my early feeling.

Called it. Every “expert” in the media claimed Alabama had no shot against Georgia. You know who did? Me. Feed me your tears, Bulldogs fans. Feed me your tears! Once again, Hookstead is right! https://t.co/A3HOCBviGZ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 5, 2021

