Andy Dalton Throws Horrendous Interception Against The Cardinals

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton threw an all-time terrible interception Sunday against the Cardinals.

During the fourth quarter of the game with the Bears trailing 27-14, Dalton threw an interception cleanly into the hands of Zach Allen, who was literally only a few feet away from him.

Watch the absurd pick below.

This is without a doubt one of the worst interceptions we’ve seen all season long. We’ve seen some atrocious interceptions, but I’m not sure many are worse than this one.

Andy Dalton to Zach Allen Interception pic.twitter.com/moIKwZTLsw — Chaos Sports Network (@chaossportsnet) December 5, 2021

Seriously, what the hell was Dalton thinking on that play? It looked like he was attempting to throw a screen pass, but he blew it so badly that I’m honestly not even sure.

I don’t know what the hell the Bears think Dalton is capable of at this point, but clearly, making elite plays is not in his wheelhouse.

Andy Dalton Interception 🪡🧵 pic.twitter.com/BmXfksskst — Chaos Sports Network (@chaossportsnet) December 5, 2021

The Bears better hope like hell Justin Fields is ready to go sooner than later. I’m not sure fans can stomach much more of quarterback play like what they’re seeing from Dalton.