POLL: Does Notre Dame Deserve To Get In The Playoff Over Georgia?

Is Notre Dame more deserving of a playoff spot than the Georgia Bulldogs?

Following the Bulldogs getting smacked around by Alabama, I asked people on Twitter if Notre Dame or Georgia deserved the final playoff spot.

Of the 1,267 voters, 50.4% voted that the Fighting Irish should go over the Bulldogs.

Georgia has the 49th strength of schedule and is 12-1. Notre Dame has the 24th strength of schedule and is 11-1. Which team deserves to make the playoff? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 5, 2021

I hate to burst Georgia’s bubble, but I think there is a very strong argument to be made that Notre Dame is more deserving.

In fact, I’m not even sure it’s that tough of a call. Let’s break down the numbers.

Georgia’s entire season was a joke. The Bulldogs were complete frauds. They didn’t play a single team that had at least 10 wins or was a legit playoff contender. Their best win was over Kentucky! Georgia finally plays a good team in Alabama and gets taken to the woodshed. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 5, 2021

Georgia’s best win of the season was over 9-3 Kentucky. They also beat an above average Arkansas team, a mediocre Clemson team, Tennessee and 6-6 Auburn. All the way around, they went 12-0 during the regular season on a very weak schedule.

When it was finally time to play an elite team, Alabama boat raced them off the field to the tune of 41-24.

Notre Dame went 11-1 during the regular season, only lost to playoff team Cincy and beat solid Wisconsin and Purdue teams.

It’s a very tough call, but I’m not exactly sold on the idea Georgia should get in without any discussion.

Now, will Georgia get in over Notre Dame? Without a doubt, but that doesn’t mean it’s 100% the right call. Again, the Bulldogs finally played a team with a pulse and got wrecked.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but there’s no question at all that Notre Dame deserves to be in the conversation.