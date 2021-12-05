REPORT: Alabama Star Receiver John Metchie III Has A Torn ACL

Alabama receiver John Metchie III reportedly has a torn ACL.

According to ESPN, the star receiver suffered a torn ACL Saturday night during a 41-24 Saturday night win over Georgia. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means he’s out for the College Football Playoff and it will likely impact his decision on the NFL.

Alabama WR John Metchie III is expected to miss the College Football Playoff after suffering what Tide officials believe to be a torn ACL in his left knee in Saturday’s 41-24 victory vs. Georgia in the SEC championship game, sources told @Mark_Schlabach.https://t.co/kz7Voeqv6r — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2021

This is a massive blow for Alabama. There’s no other way to put it. This is a gigantic blow for the Crimson Tide.

Metchie has more than 1,100 yards on the season and he also tacked on eight receiving touchdowns.

Alabama WR John Metchie will not return against Georgia due to an injury. pic.twitter.com/bvPSbE3It1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 4, 2021

Now, he’s reportedly done for the year. Again, it’s a straight punch to the gut for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

The good news for Alabama is that their roster is still loaded with talent. Nick Saban can just look down the depth chart and find another great player.

So, anyone thinking Metchie’s absence will doom the Crimson Tide in the playoff is simply being foolish.