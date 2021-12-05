Editorial

REPORT: Florida Football Coach Billy Napier’s Contract Is Worth More Than $50 Million

New Florida football coach Billy Napier is reportedly making a ton of money.

According to Mark Long, Napier’s seven-year contract with the Gators is worth a staggering $51.8 million over the duration of the deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’ll make $7.1 million during the 2022 season and he’s the fifth highest-paid coach in the conference.

That is a hell of a lot of money for a coach who has never coached a P5 team in his life. That’s a whole lot of money!

There is a ton of hype surrounding Napier, and fans are very excited about the fact he’s coaching in Gainesville.

 

However, cutting off a brick worth more than $50 million would seem like a monster payday for a guy who might not deserve it just yet.

Now, if Napier starts cranking out wins with the Gators, I can promise there will be a lot more money where his contract came from.

He’ll make more money than he could ever spend, but it just seems early right now.

 

Let us know in the comments what you think about Florida giving Napier such a monster deal.