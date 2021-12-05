REPORT: Jalen Hurts Is Out Against The Jets, Gardner Minshew Will Start At Quarterback

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is reportedly out against the Jets.

According to Derrick Gunn, Hurts is out with an ankle injury, and that means former Jaguars starter Gardner Minshew will be under center. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s right, folks! Minshew Mania is back on the menu!

Jalen Hurts is out for tomorrow .. Gardner Minshew is in. Boston Scott will be a game time decision . — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) December 4, 2021

While it’s unfortunate Hurts is out, I can’t wait to see how Minshew does against the Jets. It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge fan of Minshew.

I think he’s one of the most entertaining players in the entire NFL. The dude is a content machine, and there’s no doubt about that at all.

It’s been awfully quiet here on Minshew Island but now we’re ready for a surge of people again. Come one come all. pic.twitter.com/oN7FSdGqp4 — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 5, 2021

Now, after being traded to the Eagles from the Jags, he’s finally going to get another start under his belt. As an NFL fan, you simply have to be excited to see how he does.

I hope like hell Minshew goes out there and just cuts it loose. He has a great opportunity with Hurts not playing to prove he can still spin it, and that’s exactly what I expect him to do.

Best Pass TD/INT ratio since 2019, among qualified active QB 1. Aaron Rodgers 7.46

2. Patrick Mahomes 4.05

3. Russell Wilson 3.95

4. Kirk Cousins 3.82

5. Gardner Minshew 3.36

6. Tom Brady 3.24 pic.twitter.com/7RZwEayuBH — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 4, 2021

Cut it loose, Minshew! Cut it loose!