REPORT: Miami Hires Mario Cristobal As The New Coach Of The Hurricanes

Miami has reportedly hired Mario Cristobal.

According to Michael Ryan Ruiz, the Hurricanes have tapped the Oregon coach to take over Miami after several disappointing seasons.

Contract details aren’t known at this time.

According to sources: Mario Cristobal will be the next Head Coach at Miami — Mike Ryan (Ruiz) ⭐️⭐️ (@MichaelRyanRuiz) December 5, 2021

This is absolutely huge news in the college football world. There’s been tons of chatter about Cristobal taking the Miami job for weeks at this point.

However, there’d never been any real concrete evidence that he would outside of the constant whispers. Now, he’s reportedly been chosen.

What I know about Mario Cristobal: – He hit road recruiting – Oregon wants to extend him with new deal and more $ – Miami boosters want to give him new zip code – Early whisper is Cristobal wants to stay in Eugene but will talk it through in next 24-48 hours w his camp. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) December 4, 2021

The wildest thing is that Manny Diaz hasn’t even been fired yet. As of Sunday morning, he was still the head coach of the Hurricanes.

That means Miami reportedly hired Cristobal while Diaz is still under contract. Isn’t college football an insane sport?

Mario Cristobal asked about contract extension at Oregon and Miami job pic.twitter.com/snBzK3IxAV — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) December 4, 2021

Can Cristobal get Miami back to the top of the college football world? I don’t know, but there’s no doubt he’s an incredible coach. Now, it’s time to find out whether or not he can revitalize a once great program.