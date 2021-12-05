Editorial

REPORT: Miami Hires Mario Cristobal As The New Coach Of The Hurricanes

David Hookstead
Miami has reportedly hired Mario Cristobal.

According to Michael Ryan Ruiz, the Hurricanes have tapped the Oregon coach to take over Miami after several disappointing seasons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Contract details aren’t known at this time.

This is absolutely huge news in the college football world. There’s been tons of chatter about Cristobal taking the Miami job for weeks at this point.

However, there’d never been any real concrete evidence that he would outside of the constant whispers. Now, he’s reportedly been chosen.

The wildest thing is that Manny Diaz hasn’t even been fired yet. As of Sunday morning, he was still the head coach of the Hurricanes.

That means Miami reportedly hired Cristobal while Diaz is still under contract. Isn’t college football an insane sport?

Can Cristobal get Miami back to the top of the college football world? I don’t know, but there’s no doubt he’s an incredible coach. Now, it’s time to find out whether or not he can revitalize a once great program.