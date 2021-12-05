Editorial

REPORT: Oklahoma Is Finalizing A Deal With Clemson Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Oklahoma has reportedly found their new football coach, and it’s Clemson DC Brent Venables.

According to Bruce Feldman, Oklahoma officials are on their way “to Clemson and working to finalize a deal” with the incredibly talented defensive coordinator. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It had previously been reported that the Sooners had zeroed in on Venables, and it now sounds like an official announcement could come at any time.

Oklahoma needed a home run hire after Lincoln Riley left for USC, and while Venables isn’t a guy with head coaching experience, he’s been arguably the top assistant in America for years.

He could have left a long time ago for a different job. Instead, he chose to stick around with Dabo Swinney.

Now, he’s headed to Norman and I’m sure he secured the bag along the way.

If you’re a fan of Oklahoma, you have to be very happy with this decision. Venables is a hell of a coach and he’s now going to be in charge of a historic program. It’s a huge day for the Sooners.