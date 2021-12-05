REPORT: Oklahoma Is Finalizing A Deal With Clemson Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables

Oklahoma has reportedly found their new football coach, and it’s Clemson DC Brent Venables.

According to Bruce Feldman, Oklahoma officials are on their way "to Clemson and working to finalize a deal" with the incredibly talented defensive coordinator.

SOURCE: OU brass is en route to Clemson and working to finalize a deal to make Tigers DC Brent Venables the next head coach at Oklahoma. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 5, 2021

It had previously been reported that the Sooners had zeroed in on Venables, and it now sounds like an official announcement could come at any time.

Veteran Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has emerged as the top target for the @OU_Football head coaching job, and the two sides could finalize a deal as early as today. Ole Miss’ Jeff Lebby is Venables’ top choice as offensive coordinator, sources tell ESPN. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 5, 2021

Oklahoma needed a home run hire after Lincoln Riley left for USC, and while Venables isn’t a guy with head coaching experience, he’s been arguably the top assistant in America for years.

He could have left a long time ago for a different job. Instead, he chose to stick around with Dabo Swinney.

Now, he’s headed to Norman and I’m sure he secured the bag along the way.

Clemson DC Brent Venables, a former DC at Oklahoma, is leading candidate for OU coaching vacancy, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st report by @ClowESPN. Venables’ offensive coordinator likely would be Ole Miss OC Jeff Lebby, an OU alum. Introductory news conference on Monday — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 5, 2021

If you’re a fan of Oklahoma, you have to be very happy with this decision. Venables is a hell of a coach and he’s now going to be in charge of a historic program. It’s a huge day for the Sooners.