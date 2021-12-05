Wisconsin Will Play Arizona State In The Las Vegas Bowl

Wisconsin is headed to the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State.

After an incredibly disappointing 8-4 regular season, the Badgers and Sun Devils will play December 30 in Vegas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While it’s not a great bowl game, at least it’s something! Will fans be happy? No, but nothing we can do about it now!

If we go out and beat ASU to finish 9-4, then I guess we can say the season wasn’t a complete loss. Was it a great season or even a good one?

No, but it’s not as bad as things could have gone, I suppose.

I honestly might even go to this game. At the very least, I’m highly considering it. I love Las Vegas and I haven’t had the chance to go to a Badgers game since I was in Lincoln back in 2019.

If I can find a way to Vegas, I might just have to do it! At the very least, I can gamble and drink away my sorrows while in Sin City if the Badgers lose.

Whatever we do, let’s go out and find a way to get at least one more win this season. Nobody is happy about the situation. All we can do is put on a brave face and make the best of it!