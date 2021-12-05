Watch The Electric Preview For ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 6 ‘I Want To Be Him’

The Sunday night episode of “Yellowstone” looks like it’s going to be crazy.

Paramount Network dropped a preview this morning for the sixth episode of season four, and I can guarantee you that it will fire up fans around the country. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Stuns With Major Reveal About Jamie And Garrett In ‘Under A Blanket Of Red’)

Give the preview for “I Want to Be Him” a watch below and we’ll then dig into it!

Does this episode look awesome or does this episode look awesome? The answer is a very overwhelming and obvious yes.

Season four has been outstanding and it looks like episode six won’t be any different.

We know Jamie’s father is likely behind the assassination attempt on the Duttons, which was something I called way back at the end of season three.

He had the prison connections, we know he’s a killer and he pretty much encouraged it at the end of last season.

Now, Jamie is wise to what has likely happened and it’s time for him to pick a side.

I honestly can’t wait to see what we get! Make sure to tune in Sunday night on the Paramount Network to catch all the action!