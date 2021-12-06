Alabama Opens As A -13.5 Favorite Over Cincinnati, Georgia Opens As A -7 Favorite Over Michigan

Alabama is expected to dominate Cincy in the College Football Playoff.

The Crimson Tide will play the Bearcats and Georgia will take the field against Michigan in the semi-finals. Neither game has a very close spread. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

– (1) Alabama vs (4) Cincinnati

– (2) Michigan vs (3) Georgia This is going to be an epic playoff, and I can’t wait. It blows my mind there are people in America who don’t love college football. They’re missing out! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 5, 2021

In the odds from DraftKings, Nick Saban’s team is a -13.5 favorite over Luke Fickell’s team and Georgia has opened as a -7 favorite over Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

College Football Playoff Odds @DKSportsbook 🔥 Alabama (-13.5) vs. Cincinnati

Georgia (-7) vs. Michigan Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/nIRjGOJ2kB — br_betting (@br_betting) December 5, 2021

I would legitimately be stunned if Alabama doesn’t blow Cincy out. Even with Metchie not playing anymore because of a torn ACL, I see no way Cincy’s defense contains Bryce Young and company.

We spent all season being told that Georgia had the greatest defense ever. Bryce Young made them look like a JV squad.

Georgia’s entire season was a joke. The Bulldogs were complete frauds. They didn’t play a single team that had at least 10 wins or was a legit playoff contender. Their best win was over Kentucky! Georgia finally plays a good team in Alabama and gets taken to the woodshed. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 5, 2021

While I think we all agree Alabama will roll right through Cincy, it should be interesting to see how Michigan handles the Bulldogs.

After what we saw Saturday night, there’s no reason to not believe Harbaugh can get a big win and face Alabama in the title game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball)

We’ll find out how it shakes out Dec. 31! Let us know in the comments who you’re taking.