Substitute Teacher Fired For Singing Britney Spears Karaoke Instead Of Teaching

An Austin, Texas, substitute teacher was relieved of his teaching duties Friday after singing, “Toxic,” by Britney Spears, on a karaoke machine rather than teaching.

Teacher fired for belting out ‘Toxic’ Britney Spears karaoke in class https://t.co/0ZTTN6S25v pic.twitter.com/MTqcPwRyXL — New York Post (@nypost) December 6, 2021

The teacher, whose name has not been released by the school, can be seen belting out Britney Spears’ “Toxic” into a karaoke machine in a student-recorded video shared by the New York Post. The karaoke machine put on a colorful light show, while students sat at their desks and watched.

“Taste of your lips, I’m on a ride. You’re toxic, I’m slipping under. With a taste of a poison paradise, I’m addicted to you. Don’t you know that you’re toxic,” the teacher sang in the video. (RELATED: Loudoun County Schools Attempt To Charge Parents $36,000 For Records Related To ‘Sexual Assault’ And ‘Rape’)

The video shows classroom walls covered in flashing, multicolored lights, and students can be heard talking quietly in the background. The teacher may also have sung a Lady Gaga song before being removed from the school, KXAN reported.

‘Toxic’ Teacher: A substitute at Bowie High School in south Austin wanted to be a “class clown” for the day.

The substitute and bad singer broke out the karaoke machine to take on “Toxic” by Britney Spears.

He was sent home. @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/QYMebGzg5B — Ricky (@RickyG_TV) December 3, 2021

“The substitute was deactivated in our substitute pool so it’s safe to say he won’t be singing again in Austin ISD,” a spokesman for the school told the Daily Caller News Foundation. The teacher was asked to leave after the first period, according to the NYP.

“I’ve heard worse Britney Spears covers, but the lights are a bit much,” a school district spokesperson told the NYP. “All processes were followed, it was simply a case of a substitute not following our practices.”

