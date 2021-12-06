Education

Substitute Teacher Fired For Singing Britney Spears Karaoke Instead Of Teaching

Austin teacher singing Toxic by Britney Spears On Karaoke Machine

Screenshot/New York Post

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Laurel Duggan Social Issues and Culture Reporter
Font Size:

An Austin, Texas, substitute teacher was relieved of his teaching duties Friday after singing, “Toxic,” by Britney Spears, on a karaoke machine rather than teaching.

The teacher, whose name has not been released by the school, can be seen belting out Britney Spears’ “Toxic” into a karaoke machine in a student-recorded video shared by the New York Post. The karaoke machine put on a colorful light show, while students sat at their desks and watched.

“Taste of your lips, I’m on a ride. You’re toxic, I’m slipping under. With a taste of a poison paradise, I’m addicted to you. Don’t you know that you’re toxic,” the teacher sang in the video. (RELATED: Loudoun County Schools Attempt To Charge Parents $36,000 For Records Related To ‘Sexual Assault’ And ‘Rape’)

The video shows classroom walls covered in flashing, multicolored lights, and students can be heard talking quietly in the background. The teacher may also have sung a Lady Gaga song before being removed from the school, KXAN reported.

“The substitute was deactivated in our substitute pool so it’s safe to say he won’t be singing again in Austin ISD,” a spokesman for the school told the Daily Caller News Foundation. The teacher was asked to leave after the first period, according to the NYP.

“I’ve heard worse Britney Spears covers, but the lights are a bit much,” a school district spokesperson told the NYP. “All processes were followed, it was simply a case of a substitute not following our practices.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.