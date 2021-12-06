Bengals QB Joe Burrow Suffers Disgusting Finger Injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a gross injury during a Sunday loss to the Chargers.

During the game against Justin Herbert and company, Burrow hurt his pinky on his throwing hand, and it looked to be in very rough shape.

Not only did his finger appear to be severely swollen, but it also appeared to be bent in the wrong direction.

All the way around, it was a tough time for the young QB.

However, Burrow is damn sure not a quitter. When addressing the media after the loss, the Bengals QB was asked if he considered coming out of the game, and said it never “crossed” his “mind.”

Joe Burrow when asked if he considered coming out of the game due to the finger injury: “That never crossed my mind.” — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) December 5, 2021

Finger injuries have always made my stomach weak, and this one isn’t any different. I just can’t handle finger injuries.

Don’t ask me why because I’m not really sure of the answer. I just know whenever I see a graphic finger injury, I want to vomit.

Joe Burrow apparently injured the pinkie finger on his throwing hand and his reaction following a tape job doesn’t suggest good things ahead… pic.twitter.com/4CnDb2tlWG — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 5, 2021

This one from Burrow is certainly not the worst I’ve ever seen, but it’s definitely not great! That much is for sure!

#JoeBurrow injures/dislocates pinky finger on throwing hand on the TD run. Painful but don’t see how he doesn’t return, even if numbing injection is needed at half. pic.twitter.com/3pA1EQ6GGB — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 5, 2021

Hopefully, he’s back to 100% soon because the Bengals are putting together a nice season. The last thing they need is him struggling with his throwing hand.