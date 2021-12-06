California Rep. Devin Nunes Announces Retirement, Plans To Join Trump’s New Media Outlet

Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes announced Monday that he will retire from Congress at the end of December to join a media venture founded by former President Donald Trump.

“Recently, I was presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in,” Nunes wrote in a letter to his constituents. “I’m writing to let you know I’ve decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021.”

He will become the Chief Executive Officer of the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the organization announced in a press release.

“Congressman Devin Nunes is a fighter and a leader. He will make an excellent CEO of TMTG. Devin understands that we must stop the liberal media and Big Tech from destroying the freedoms that make America great. America is ready for TRUTH Social and the end to censorship and political discrimination,” Trump said.

NEW: Rep. Devin Nunes letter to his constituents announcing his retirement from Congress.

Of note- this email says he will retire at the end of this year, not wait until his term ends in 2022.

First elected to Congress in 2002, Nunes was the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee from 2015 to 2019, and is currently the second-ranking Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee. Nunes is the 32nd member and thirteenth Republican to decline to run for reelection this election cycle.

Nunes’ current district, California’s 22nd, is expected to be redrawn to be much less friendly to Republicans. A map released in November by the state’s Citizen Redistricting Commission would make the 22nd District fourteen points more Democratic if enacted. California is also losing a seat due to low population growth for the first time in its history. (RELATED: An Inside Look At The Behind The Scenes Fight To Set The 2022 Election)

A long-time Trump ally, Nunes was one of the highest profile critics of Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged criminal collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election cycle. He frequently tangled with Democrats on the Intelligence Committee, most notably fellow Californians Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell. A memo produced by staffers for Nunes found that the since-debunked Steele dossier played a major role in the FBI’s decision to seek a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant against Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Nunes’ retirement will trigger a special election.