32 Shot, 9 Dead: Lightfoot’s Chicago Rocked By Another Weekend Of Violence

Thirty-two people were shot and nine died over the weekend in Chicago as crime continues to run rampant in the windy city, according to ABC7.

Officials said at least 21 juveniles were arrested and police recovered two “replica firearms,” ABC7 reported.

A Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) bus driver was hospitalized with various bruises after he was pushed and hit by a 15-year-old boy Saturday evening when the driver checked for damage on his bus near North Michigan Avenue in the Loop.

About three hours later, another 15-year-old was shot after law enforcement responded to large swaths of young people in downtown Chicago, according to Chicago Sun-Times. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor ‘Will Not Cooperate’ With ICE To Deport Illegal Immigrants)



A 19-year-old was shot Sunday night while walking on the Near South Side and was hospitalized under fair condition, according to Chicago Sun-Times.

Chicago has faced a significant wave of violent crime as the downtown area saw a 220% spike in total shootings per 1,000 residents since 2019, Chicago Sun-Times reported. Through late October at least 617 people have been fatally shot and at least 3,768 others have been injured as a result of crime in Chicago.

Three were fatally shot and 26 others were wounded the weekend of Dec. 4 in Chicago, according to ABC7.