The Chiefs Beating The Broncos Gets Huge TV Ratings

The Kansas City Chiefs beating the Broncos 22-9 Sunday night put up some big TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs beating the Broncos averaged 14.08 million viewers in the early data on NBC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to it being a live sporting event, the final viewership number will be higher.

At this point, you can pretty much set your watch to NFL and college games getting monster TV ratings. Primetime games across the board this season have seemingly put up massive numbers, and the Chiefs taking care of business was no exception.

More than 14 million people tuned in for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs taking on Denver.

There’s no doubt at this point that business is booming with the NFL. Things just aren’t going well. They’re going great, and I have no doubt Roger Goodell is smiling ear-to-ear at these numbers.

Now that we’re on the back half of the season, I have no doubt the number will continue to be strong down the stretch.