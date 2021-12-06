Cincinnati Fan Disrespects Alabama And Nick Saban In Embarrassing Video

A Cincinnati fan has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

In a TikTok video shared by @ryanbrady513, he danced on an Alabama t-shirt while on the field at Cincy’s stadium. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his absurd video ahead of the playoff matchup below.

Look, we all make foolish decisions from time to time. It’s part of life, especially when you’re young, but there’s no excuse for a video like this.

It’s beyond appalling. Nick Saban always looks for extra ammo, and this moron just gave it to him in spades.

– (1) Alabama vs (4) Cincinnati

– (2) Michigan vs (3) Georgia This is going to be an epic playoff, and I can’t wait. It blows my mind there are people in America who don’t love college football. They’re missing out! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 5, 2021

Wait until he plays this video down in the locker room down in Tuscaloosa. How do you think his players will react?

I can promise you it won’t be good at all!

If Cincy has any common sense at all, they’ll find this guy and keep him far away from the internet until the game is over December 31.

If they don’t, they risk him enraging Alabama and Saban even more. Do they really want to risk that? I don’t think so!

Burn this kid’s phone before he can do more damage to the Bearcats!