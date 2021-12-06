Dan Campbell Dedicates The Game Ball From Detroit’s First Win Of The Season To The Oxford High School Shooting Victims

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell pulled off a 100% pure class move Sunday after beating the Vikings.

The Lions earned their first win of the season after pulling off an epic final play against Kirk Cousins and company to improve to 1-10-1.

The Detroit Lions Get Their First Win Of The Season On Wild Final Play https://t.co/nuGWTK02kb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 5, 2021

Following the big victory for Detroit and the state of Michigan, Campbell dedicated the game ball to the victims of the horrific Oxford High School shooting.

Four people were murdered in the shooting and the entire Michigan community is in pain. When Campbell met with the media, he read the names of the victims and vowed to never forget them.

Watch the incredibly touching moment below.

Lions HC Dan Campbell dedicated the game ball from his team’s win to the Oxford, MI community in the wake of Tuesday’s school shooting. (via @Lions)

pic.twitter.com/0pW3iVDHxa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2021

Whether people like it or not, NFL teams and sports teams in general have a huge role to play when it comes to morale in a community.

They’re often the most famous and successful business in any state or community. So, when things go terribly wrong, people look to athletes for help and to guide them out of trouble.

When you need a morale boost, sports teams can often provide it.

That’s why after the first win of the season, Campbell recognized the stakes and dedicated the game ball to the Oxford High School community.

They’re in a hell of a lot of pain and he’s doing what he can to help them. It might be a small gesture, but it’s still a big one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Props to Campbell and the Lions for pulling off this great move for those struggling with the senseless evil act that claimed multiple young lives.