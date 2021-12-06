Loyal Customer Gives Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Fully Furnished Home Ahead Of The Holidays

A loyal Dunkin’ Donuts customer in Cincinnati gave her favorite employee the surprise of a lifetime just weeks before Christmas.

Suzanne Burke had become a regular at her local Dunkin’ store when she became close with employee Ebony Johnson three years ago. Burke became worried when she hadn’t seen Johnson at the drive-thru in nearly a month. She learned shortly after that Johnson and her three children were evicted from their home, 6ABC reported Monday.

Burke contacted several organizations and partnered with a staging designer who helped decorate a new home just in time for the holiday season.

“When she experienced this hardship, I wanted to see if I could help her improve her life and the life for her kids and make sure that they had a stable house so that she could continue to provide excellent service she does at Dunkin’,” Burke said, according to 6ABC. (RELATED: Dunkin Exec Reportedly Critiques Starbucks For Being Too Political — ‘Just Be Happy’)



When the family entered their new home, they were filled with disbelief.

WATCH:

“Hey, this is our beautiful living room,” Johnson’s daughter yelled excitingly as the family explored their brand new safe-haven, 6ABC reported.

“The Lord really looked out for me because I kept praying and saying, ‘Could I be at home before Christmas?'” Johnson told 6ABC.