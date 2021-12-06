US

Loyal Customer Gives Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Fully Furnished Home Ahead Of The Holidays

Dunkin' Brands Considers Deal To Go Private And Sell To Private Equity Company

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Jorge Velasco Contributor
Font Size:

A loyal Dunkin’ Donuts customer in Cincinnati gave her favorite employee the surprise of a lifetime just weeks before Christmas.

Suzanne Burke had become a regular at her local Dunkin’ store when she became close with employee Ebony Johnson three years ago. Burke became worried when she hadn’t seen Johnson at the drive-thru in nearly a month. She learned shortly after that Johnson and her three children were evicted from their home, 6ABC reported Monday.

Burke contacted several organizations and partnered with a staging designer who helped decorate a new home just in time for the holiday season.

“When she experienced this hardship, I wanted to see if I could help her improve her life and the life for her kids and make sure that they had a stable house so that she could continue to provide excellent service she does at Dunkin’,” Burke said, according to 6ABC. (RELATED: Dunkin Exec Reportedly Critiques Starbucks For Being Too Political — ‘Just Be Happy’)

When the family entered their new home, they were filled with disbelief.

WATCH:

“Hey, this is our beautiful living room,” Johnson’s daughter yelled excitingly as the family explored their brand new safe-haven, 6ABC reported.

“The Lord really looked out for me because I kept praying and saying, ‘Could I be at home before Christmas?'” Johnson told 6ABC.