‘How Many People Need To Be Tortured?’: NBA Star Enes Kanter Says US Needs To Go Further Following Diplomatic Boycott Of Olympics

NBA star Enes Kanter said he wants to see the United States go further following the announcement of a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics In Beijing, China.

“WE did it!” the 29-year-old Boston Celtics center tweeted Monday to his hundreds of thousands of followers. “Good but NOT enough.” (RELATED: NBA Player Enes Kanter Says He’s Becoming A Citizen Of ‘The Greatest Country In The World’)

“1)I hope this encourages other countries to do a diplomatic boycott also,” he added. “2)With all the human rights abuses from China, we only countered with a diplomatic boycott?”

Good but NOT enough. 1)I hope this encourages other countries to do a diplomatic boycott also 2)With all the human rights abuses from China,we only countered with a diplomatic boycott? How many people need to be tortured & raped for U.S to do something more serious? https://t.co/pFvuGUxwJL — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) December 6, 2021

“How many people need to be tortured & raped for U.S to do something more serious?” Kanter continued. (RELATED: Enes Kanter Says LeBron James’ Former Teammates Told Him The Basketball Star Only Cares About His ‘PR’)

The professional basketball player’s post included a tweet about how President Joe Biden’s administration plans to announce a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Biden administration is expected to announce this week a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. https://t.co/1nB5PDrd2r — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 6, 2021

Kanter, who recently celebrated officially becoming a U.S. citizen, has been one of the sole voices in the NBA to speak up for Uyghurs and the people of Tibet as he’s slammed China for its human rights violations.

He recently called out basketball star LeBron James for valuing “money over morals” and American companies “for turning a blind eye toward human rights abuses in China.”