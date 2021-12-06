Psaki Gets Heated When Pressed On Hunter Biden’s Ties To China And His ‘Laptop From Hell’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki got into a heated exchange with a reporter on Monday about the authenticity of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden’s, laptop.

New York Post‘s Steven Nelson asked Psaki, “Shortly after President Biden’s virtual meeting with the Chinese president, the first son’s attorney said that he has finally divested from a Chinese investment fund controlled by state-owned entities, I was hoping you could commit to basic transparency about that transaction including the name of the buyer, the dollar amount, and the timing.”

Nelson continued, “The second question is my colleague Miranda Devine has a new book out called ‘The Laptop From Hell’, and I was hoping that you could confirm that the laptop is indeed authentic and not Russian disinformation as you seemed to suggest on Twitter last year.” (RELATED: Bill Maher Slams Liberal Media For Ignoring Hunter Biden Laptop Right To Cuomo’s Face)

“The president’s son is not an employee of the federal government,” Psaki shot back. “So I’d point you to his representatives.”

Psaki did not like being asked about Hunter Biden’s laptop pic.twitter.com/YuKOBCcnut — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 6, 2021

“As it relates to the book, I’ve neither had the time nor interest in exploring or reading the book,” Psaki stated and tried calling on another reporter.

Nelson objected to Psaki’s dismissal of his question. Psaki replied, “I think I answered your question. You can go to the representative of the person who’s not an employee of the federal government.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation obtained a full copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop in Oct. 2020.