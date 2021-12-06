Jill Biden Steps Out In Emerald Green And Black Floor-Length Gown At Kennedy Center

Jill Biden turned heads when she stepped out in a stunning green floor-length gown during her appearance at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors Sunday.

The first lady looked just striking in the short-sleeve, emerald green and black beaded number that went down to the floor as she joined President Joe Biden for the annual event in Washington, D.C.

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, jewelry and high heels.

The dress was stunning, regardless of whether one was viewing it from the front or back.

Several picture/clips were also posted on social media showing the dress, including a tweet showing a close-up of the Fall 2021 Reem Acra gown the first lady wore. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

FLOTUS often wows at various events. Recently, Jill turned heads when she showed up in pretty teal blue floral print dress during an event at the White House where she read a book to second graders from Maryland. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)