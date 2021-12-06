Nina Dobrev Appears To Tease ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Appearance

Is Nina Dobrev in “Stranger Things” season four?

The superstar actress from “The Vampire Diaries” recently shared an Instagram photo of herself outside of Hawkins High School, and she sent the internet spinning up with speculation. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Just how fired up are people? The photo, which she captioned, “stranger things have happened…,” has nearly two million likes. Give it a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina)

Now, do I think this photo is somehow proof that Dobrev is absolutely in season four of the hit Netflix show? Not at all.

There could be several other reasons for why she was seemingly on set, but it’s at the very least very interesting.

Clearly, she wants people to at least think she might be in the season!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

Here’s the main reason why I think she’s not in the season. If she truly was going to be in the upcoming episodes, there’s zero shot Netflix would want to blow the surprise, right?

It’s hard to imagine the streaming giant would keep her addition to the cast a secret for so long to only later have her just post it on Instagram.

That doesn’t add up at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

We’ll find out summer 2022 when season four drops!