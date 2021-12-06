‘It Happened In Our Family Room … It Disgusts Me’: Gun-Wielding Robbers Force Way Into Home Mid-Holiday Party

Gun-wielding robbers confronted residents of a wealthy Los Angeles neighborhood during a Christmas party Friday night, according to CBS LA.

Two men with firearms confronted two partygoers in the Pacific Palisades and robbed them of their personal belongings, such as jewelry, iPhones and an Apple Watch, CBS LA reported. The homeowner, who has remained unidentified, said she was “feeling disturbed, violated that people were in our house with guns.” (RELATED: Karen Bass Announces Bid To Be Los Angeles Mayor)



Several guests attended the party, which was held in the backyard of the house, but the robbery occurred when two guests went inside, the outlet noted.

“It happened in our family room,” the homeowner said, according to CBS LA. “It disgusts me because that’s the place where we spend a lot of time.”

Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating more than 100 robberies similar to the one that occurred in the residential neighborhood Friday night, CBS LA reported.

“It’s happening all over the city,” Steven Bardack said, a friend of the victim. “The idea of a no bail or low bail environment only emboldens and perpetuates a systemic problem. It’s getting worse and it’s rapidly, rapidly deteriorating.” The victims stated that although no one at the party was physically injured, they’re worried that incidents such as robberies and other crimes may worsen if crime continues, CBS LA reported.

The wife of music executive Clarence Avant, Jacqueline Avant, was shot and killed in early December in their Beverly Hills mansion during a home invasion robbery.

Los Angeles saw a 46.7% spike in homicides in 2021 compared to 2019. Shooting victims have also significantly increased, up more than 51% compared with 2019, according to Los Angeles Times.